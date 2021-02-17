NewsChannel 21 Team

Multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

Hello, Central Oregon! I am beyond excited to call Bend my new home.

I can’t believe how beautiful Central Oregon is, and I’m excited to learn all about it.

A little about me: I was born and raised in Southern California. and I am a graduate of California State University, Fullerton. I majored in broadcast journalism and made sure to be proactive in getting my foot in the broadcast world by doing internships and getting involved in the student run newscasts at school.

During my undergraduate studies, I was fortunate enough to study abroad in Spain, as well. I’ve also traveled to France and the UK.

I am also bilingual and take pride in being able to speak Spanish fluently.

So why did I decide to become journalist? I love talking to people! I consider myself a very social person and want to get to know everyone that I can.

I also want the community to stay informed and have them feel that they have platform to speak from.

I pride myself in being a multimedia journalist. Expect to see me out in the streets, talking to Central Oregonians, shooting video, and doing live shots on breaking news.

I would love to get to know many of you in Central Oregon, so if you ever want to chat, know more about me or have me tell your story, send me a note at Leslie.cano@KTVZ.com -- and thank you in advance for welcoming me into your home!