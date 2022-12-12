Skip to Content
Patrick Priest

Patrick Prieset
KTVZ
Patrick Prieset

Sunrise Co-Anchor, multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

I love telling people's stories, and so I am very excited to be broadcasting across Central Oregon as your new NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise co-anchor.

In my previous professional life: As a carpenter and contractor, I have built hundreds of homes and dynamic commercial construction projects all across Oregon, before I became a professional Realtor in 2012.  In my business and life, I have traveled, worked and lived all over our beautiful state of Oregon.

I am an avid horseman, a champion colt starter, professional cutting and cow horse trainer.  I know all about the land, the people and the community. 

In my spare time, I am an amateur trainer of border collies, an avid skier and proud to be a seasoned Central Oregonian. When I am not on the air, you can find my cowboy and outdoorsy antics on TikTok @patrickpriest8.

