Matt Degenhardt

Evening Weather Anchor, NewsChannel 21

Hello, Central Oregon -- it's very nice to meet you!

I have a passion for public speaking and communications, and am very excited to be your new Evening Weather Anchor at NewsChannel 21. I came to Central Oregon by way of Cincinnati, Ohio and have already fallen in love with the region.

I made my broadcasting debut at a very young age, on a Top 40 radio station in Cincinnati where I was featured in a segment known as “The World’s Smartest 5-Year-Old.”

My interest in broadcasting and public speaking continued into my collegiate years, where I studied Communications at Miami University (Ohio). It was there that I met my wife, Taryn, in public speaking class.

I worked for some time at a couple of great radio stations in the Inland Empire of California, before my journey took me back to Cincinnati, where Taryn and I welcomed our son Daniel into the world.

When not at work, you can find me running, hiking, or exploring Central Oregon with my family and Australian Cattle Dog, Rocco.