URGENT – Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, prosecutors say

Alerts

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn should serve up to six months in jail, prosecutors told a federal judge on Tuesday, saying Flynn has failed to accept responsibility for his actions and undermined a separate criminal case. The sentencing memo shows just how harshly the Justice Department responds to Flynn’s recent attempts to unravel his guilty plea in the Mueller investigation and says that he undermined a separate criminal case involving his business partner, an abrupt turn from his months of cooperation and public reticence during the Mueller probe.