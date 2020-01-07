URGENT – US official: No reports of US casualties in attacks at two Iraqi bases at this time, but assessment underway
(CNN) — A US official told CNN that the attacks at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops did not inflict any US casualties, but an assessment is underway. There are casualties among the Iraqis at Ain al-Asad airbase following the attack, an Iraqi security source tells CNN. The number of casualties and whether the individuals were killed or wounded was not immediately clear.
Comments