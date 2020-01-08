URGENT – FBI, Homeland Security warn of Iranian terror and cyber threat in new intelligence bulletin

Alerts

(CNN) — The FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned of the terror threats Iran poses to the US in a joint intelligence bulletin sent to law enforcement throughout the country on Wednesday. In the bulletin, which was obtained by CNN, the agencies said they had believed a physical attack would occur first overseas — in line with the missile strikes launched by Iran into Iraq late Tuesday — and predicted Iran could make steps in the immediate-term to attack the US in cyberspace. The bulletin also warns that Iran has a history of making assassination attempts, and outlines the terror threat its proxy Hezbollah poses in the US. Law enforcement in the US has arrested a number of in recent years of individuals accused of working on behalf of Iran or the group “who have conducted surveillance indicative of contingency planning for lethal attacks in the United States against facilities and individuals,” the bulletin says.