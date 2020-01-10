URGENT – Pelosi says House not voting on impeachment managers Friday as Senate trial delay continues

Alerts

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there won’t be a vote Friday to name impeachment managers, a sign that the weeks long impasse over starting the Senate impeachment trial into President Donald Trump will continue at least into next week. “No,” she Pelosi told reporters Friday when asked if she would hold a vote Friday on impeachment, a crucial procedural step to sending the articles impeachment to the Senate, before lawmakers leave town for the weekend Friday. Asked about when she will make an announcement on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, she said, “I’ll be communicating with my members, and perhaps we’ll see that. “