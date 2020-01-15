URGENT – Pelosi announces seven impeachment managers to argue case in Senate trial

Alerts

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday morning named seven House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial and act as prosecutors by presenting the case against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal, a long-awaited move that sets up the next phase of the impeachment fight. The managers are: Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Zoe Lofgren of California, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Sylvia Garcia of Texas. Pelosi held a news conference at 10 a. m. ET to announce the managers ahead of a midday vote on the resolution to appoint them and formally send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, where senators will decide whether the President should be removed from office.