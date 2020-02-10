URGENT – Over 100 US troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following Iran strike

Alerts

(CNN) — Over 100 US service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries in the wake of the January 8 Iranian missile attack on the al Asad military base in Iraq, according to a US official with knowledge of the latest information. That’s an increase of at least 36 cases from the end of January when the Pentagon said 64 service members had been diagnosed with injuries. The Pentagon and President Donald Trump had initially said no service members were injured or killed in the Iranian missile attack, which was retaliation for the January 2 US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.