URGENT – Hope Hicks expected to return to White House

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks is expected to return to the White House in an adviser role, two individuals familiar with the plan told CNN. Hicks will be working for Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to one source. “Hope won’t be part of the communications department. She will be working closely with Jared Kushner and Brian Jack in a number of strategic areas,” according to a White House official.