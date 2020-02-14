URGENT – Justice Department drops McCabe criminal investigation

Alerts

(CNN) — The Department of Justice is dropping its criminal investigation involving former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe without bringing charges, it announced on Friday. McCabe, who is a CNN contributor, has found himself a target of investigators and Republicans, including President Donald Trump, since 2016, when he authorized a leak to a then-Wall Street Journal reporter about a conversation he had endorsing the investigation of the Clinton Foundation. The Justice Department’s independent inspector general, who looked into the incident, found McCabe had lacked candor on four occasions when he spoke to investigators about the leak. The inspector general then referred the matter to the FBI.