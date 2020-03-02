URGENT – Supreme Court will decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act sometime next term, presumably after the election

Alerts

(CNN) — The Supreme Court announced Monday it will decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act sometime next term, presumably after the presidential election. The Court’s move ensures another major shift in the political landscape during the election season on an issue that has dominated American politics for the last decade. It will be the third time the Court has heard a significant challenge to a law that impacts millions of Americans. The dispute pits Democratic states led by California against the Trump administration and red states led by Texas. The Affordable Care Act remains in effect in the meantime.