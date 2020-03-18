URGENT – Trump to invoke Defense Production Act to expand production of hospital masks and more
(CNN) — President Donald Trump said during Wednesday’s White House press briefing that he will be invoking the Defense Production Act. “Right after we finish this conference, I’ll be signing it and it’s prepared to go,” Trump said. CNN reported last month that the Trump administration was considering using the 1950 wartime law to expand the production of masks and protective gear to prevent the spread of the virus.
