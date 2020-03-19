URGENT – Tulsi Gabbard ends 2020 campaign and endorses Joe Biden
(CNN) — Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday ended her presidential campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. “I know Vice President Biden and his wife and am grateful to have called his son Beau, who also served in the National Guard, a friend,” Gabbard said in a statement. “Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people. “
Comments
1 Comment
Too bad ! Tulsi Gabbard finally succumbs to misogynists within the Democant party and their supporters. So there ya go- two old white guys- both foul-mouthed liars- one a Commie- the other demonstrating clear signs of dementia !
—
That’s what three years of of preparing for the Presidential elections of 2020 has produced from the Democants ! And anyone out there would seriously think of handing them this Wuhan virus outbreak ???
—
Pure insanity- aint gonna happen- President Trump is solidifying his place in history with an incredible performance against this invisible enemy from China !