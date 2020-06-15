URGENT – Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination

Alerts

(CNN) — Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and trangender workers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The landmark ruling will extend protections to millions of workers nationwide and is a defeat for the Trump administration, which argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that bars discrimination based on sex did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation. The 6-3 opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices. This story is breaking and will be updated.