URGENT – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement came shortly before DeWine, a Republican, was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Cleveland. He currently has no symptoms. “As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” DeWine tweeted.