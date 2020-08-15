URGENT – Robert Trump, President Trump’s younger brother, passes away

Alerts

(CNN) — Robert Trump, 72, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, died Saturday at a New York hospital, President Trump announced in a statement. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” the President said. President Trump made a last minute decision to go to New York Friday to visit his brother as he headed to New Jersey for the weekend. Robert Trump had been admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Details of Robert Trump’s illness have not been released. He had been sick for several months, a person familiar with knowledge of the matter told CNN. During a White House briefing on Friday, Trump declined to provide reporters with details on his brother’s illness. “I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago. And he’s in the hospital right now,” Trump said Friday when asked about his brother. “Hopefully he’ll be alright, but he’s — he’s pretty — he’s having a hard time,” he added. Later Friday as he headed to see his brother Trump told reporters: “He’s having a tough time. “The younger Trump was previously hospitalized in June with an undisclosed serious condition CNN has previously reported. Robert Trump had served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Part of his duties including overseeing the organization’s Atlantic City casinos. He’s one of four siblings to the President, including the late Fred Trump, Jr. In June, Robert Trump filed a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block the publication of an unflattering tell-all book by Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr.