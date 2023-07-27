After refusing to let Sikh trooper grow beard, New York State Police accused of flouting state law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper who is Sikh was barred from growing facial hair for his wedding, despite a 2019 state law requiring employers to let most workers follow grooming rules for their religion. According to his union, Trooper Charanjot Tiwana sought permission to grow a short beard for religious reasons when he got married. The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association says the request was rejected. State Police grooming rules require troopers to shave and cut their hair short. A State Police spokesperson declined to discuss the specifics of Tiwana’s situation, but says the department values “diversity, equity and inclusion.”

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

