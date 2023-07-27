Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB’s trade deadline. It was welcome news in the Angels’ clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with his latest extraordinary performance on the mound and at the plate. Ohtani threw a one-hit shutout for his first complete game in the majors in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Detroit. Then, in Game 2, he homered twice to increase his major league-leading total to 38. He left the game with cramps.