Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden dispatched his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Saudi Arabia for talks with the kingdom’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on normalizing relations between the country and Israel. A White House National Security Council official confirmed that Sullivan and the prince discussed the possible path to normalizing relations between the two countries. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan’s visit comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the kingdom last month in part to promote normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

