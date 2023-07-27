Campaign finance charge dropped from case against Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have withdrawn a campaign finance charge from eight counts among charges FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will face at an October trial. They say the government in the Bahamas notified them Wednesday that the charge was not among those cited when the 31-year-old man once viewed as a crypto guru was extradited to New York in December. Prosecutors told the trial judge that they dropped the charge in keeping with their treaty obligations to the Bahamas. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors and looted his company’s funds. He remains confined at his parent’s California home under a $250 personal recognizance bond.

