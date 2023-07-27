Maine plans to use offshore wind for half its energy needs by 2040

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill to procure 3,000 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind turbines by 2040, enough to power about half of the state’s electricity load. Mills said Thursday that responsible offshore wind promises “abundant clean energy, stable energy prices, good-paying jobs and a healthier environment.” The law sets a timeline for requests for proposals and standards for port development for construction jobs. It puts Maine on a path to catch up with other states that already have offshore wind projects. The law also includes incentives aimed at ensuring wind power developers steer clear of lucrative lobster fishing grounds.

