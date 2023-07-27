Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge says rapper Quando Rondo can no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wants to stay out of jail while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges. The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, appeared in a Savannah courtroom Thursday. Prosecutors asked a judge to revoke Bowman’s $100,000 bond after he crashed a car July 19, just a few weeks after he bonded out of jail. Prosecutors said emergency responders gave Bowman the drug Narcan because he exhibited “signs of an overdose.” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes ruled that the rapper can remain free pending trial as long as he complies with extra restrictions.

