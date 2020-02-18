Deschutes County Jail inmate dies in apparent suicide

App Breaking News Alert Bar

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 33-year-old Deschutes County Jail inmate died in an apparent suicide Tuesday morning, sheriff’s deputies said.

Corrections deputies found Chad Braden Bomar unconscious in his cell shortly after 10 a.m., Sgt. William Bailey said.

Bend Fire & Rescue medics were called in as deputies “immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR,” Bailey said in a news release.

Medics arrived about two minutes after being called and took over life-saving efforts but determined Bomar had died.

The county's Major Incident Team was activated to investigate the inmate's death, led by Oregon State Police, assisted by Bend and Redmond police and the county sheriff’s, medical examiner’s and district attorney’s office.

Bomar was sharing the cell with another inmate, who has been interviewed as part of the investigation, Bailey said, adding that Bomar’s family has been notified.

Capt. Michael Shults, the sheriff’s office Corrections Division commander, told NewsChannel 21 Bomar was not on suicide watch and was expecting to go to court shortly.

“Staff discovered him on a routine round shortly after breakfast,” Shults said.

“They went in to do their routine round, and they discovered (Bomar) unresponsive,” he said. “They made immediate entry in the cell to do life-saving precautions to him, and he did have a cellmate at the time."

Bailey said any more details will come from the Major Incident Team or the DA’s office.

District Attorney John Hummel said he was called to the jail before Bomar was removed from the cell.

“My thoughts today are with his family,” Hummel said.

Bailey said jail deputies responded to 17 suicide attempts in the jail last year. “Each time, deputies and medical staff intervened to save their life,” he told NewsChannel 21.

Online court records show Bomar was arrested Feb. 11 on robbery, theft, reckless driving and reckless endangering charges. He was arraigned on the initial charges last week and was due back in court Wednesday for arraignment on an expected formal indictment.

The DA’s information alleged that Bomar on Feb. 11 stole a “hover scooter” from the Bend Walmart and other items from the Bend REI store

Court records also show Bomar pleaded guilty last month to ID theft and was convicted last Thursday on that charge, with three others dismissed, including first-degree theft. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months probation.