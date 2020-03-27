Oregon’s 12th COVID-19 death reported; 98 new cases, 3 in Deschutes

App Breaking News Alert Bar

Total statewide cases rise to 414; latest death a Marion County woman, 82

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 virus has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 12, while 97 new cases -- three in Deschutes County -- bring the statewide total to 414, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon Health Authority said the COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Deschutes (3 for a total of 18), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (4). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 12th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive last Friday and died Wednesday at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions, officials said.

Four of the deaths involved people 80 and over, five were 70-79 and three were 60-69 years old, OHA data shows. Seven were women and five were men.

The number of Oregon's negative COVID-19 test results rose Friday to 8,510. Deschutes County has had 158 negative test results (to 18 positive), Crook County six negative results and Jefferson 10 negative results, neither with positive test results.

Video link: Dawn Mautner, senior health advisor at Oregon Health Authority, explains the increase in case numbers during an internal agency briefing today.

