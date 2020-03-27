Oregon’s 12th COVID-19 death reported; 98 new cases, 3 in Deschutes
Total statewide cases rise to 414; latest death a Marion County woman, 82
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 virus has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 12, while 97 new cases -- three in Deschutes County -- bring the statewide total to 414, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority said the COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Deschutes (3 for a total of 18), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (4). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 12th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive last Friday and died Wednesday at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions, officials said.
Four of the deaths involved people 80 and over, five were 70-79 and three were 60-69 years old, OHA data shows. Seven were women and five were men.
The number of Oregon's negative COVID-19 test results rose Friday to 8,510. Deschutes County has had 158 negative test results (to 18 positive), Crook County six negative results and Jefferson 10 negative results, neither with positive test results.
Video link: Dawn Mautner, senior health advisor at Oregon Health Authority, explains the increase in case numbers during an internal agency briefing today.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Been looking at the data from Washington State- Here’s what they say-
“At EvergreenHealth Medical Center, two miles from the shuttered Lifecare nursing home where 35 patient deaths were linked to the virus, officials say their rate of new covid-19 cases has remained steady for two weeks, leveling off at a trickle. On some days, doctors here see just one new case and haven’t seen more than four in a single day since mid-March. .”
–
The story goes on to say that from the first recorded death on Feb 29- March 15th… essentially two weeks…. “it (the virus) has since slowed significantly statewide, as have hospitalizations and deaths.”
–
Two weeks people- and that was at ground zero ! Oregon is seeing just a smattering of cases here and there- no real cluster.
–
Time to go back to work. MuGuWu-Sa !