Oregon records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 21; 90 more cases

Statewide total now at 826; five more in Deschutes County, for total of 32

(Update: Adding Deschutes County details)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 virus has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 21, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Thursday, bringing the statewide case total to 826.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (5), Deschutes (5, for a total of 32), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (3), Lincoln (1), Marion (13), Union (2), Multnomah (26), Washington (22), and Yamhill (1).

The Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 20 COVID-19 death was a 61-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Saturday, March 21 and died on Wednesday at Tuality Healthcare. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 21st COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Tuesday and died Wednesday at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions as well.

Oregon has had a total of 826 positive COVID-19 test results and 15,259 negative results.

Update: The COVID-19 case data OHA publishes once a day on its website and shares once a day with the media are provisional and subject to change.

A case reported Wednesday as a Douglas County case was later determined to be a Lane County case. The total number of new cases in Lane County was revised to three to reflect this change. However, the case moved from Douglas County to Lane County is not reflected in the total of new cases statewide for Thursday.

In addition, Crook County health officials said they were told the county's first positive case, reported to the county on Wednesday, will be added to the statewide tally on Friday.

The latest OHA stats show Deschutes County with 32 positive test results and 367 negative cases. It shows 17 negative results for Crook County and 21 for Jefferson County.

According to the Deschutes County Public Health COVID-19 page, 16 of the 32 cases in the county were male and 16 were female. Ten were age 70 and older, seven 60-69, eight 40-59 and seven 39 and younger.

Eighteen of the county's cases involved domestic or international travel history and the other 14 no travel history. Eleven had been hospitalized and 21 had not.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.