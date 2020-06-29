Fatal head-on crash shuts Hwy. 26 on Warm Springs Reservation

App Breaking News Alert Bar

(Update: OSP confirms fatality; 32-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 closed for 3-5 hours)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A head-on crash late Monday morning killed one person, sent two others to the hospital and closed a 32-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation for an extended period.

Oregon State Police Captain Tim Fox confirmed the crash reported around 11:30 a.m. near milepost 85 "resulted in a fatality and two people transported to area hospitals."

ODOT said in an updated advisory around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon that Highway 26 was closed between mileposts 71 and 103 due to the "major crash" and that they anticipated a closure lasting 3-5 more hours.

Though there were detours in place, motorists were urged to find an alternate route.

Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page. We'll have more details as we receive them.