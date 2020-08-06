Oregon reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 267 more cases, 23 in Central Oregon

App Breaking News Alert Bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 339, along with 267 new cases, including 23 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 20,225 cases, along with 412,037 negative test results.

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (10), Josephine (2), Lane (12), Linn (3), Malheur (19), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (6), Washington (30), and Yamhill (9).

Crook County has had 43 cases, one death and 1,751 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 567 cases, eight deaths and 18,538 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 341 cases, three deaths and 3,330 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported eight COVID-19 patients as of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Three were in the ICU, and two of those patients were on ventilators, officials said.

Oregon’s 339th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 1 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center. He had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.