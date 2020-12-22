Oregon reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, including Crook County’s 7th death

App Breaking News Alert Bar

Woman, 73, died Sunday; state reports 1,282 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 35 more lives in Oregon, including a 73-year-old Crook County woman, raising the state’s death toll to 1,382, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,282 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 105,073 cases and 2,328,237 negative test results.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA will be providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

On Monday, 2,573 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 7,203. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The dashboard will provide updates on the number of people partially and fully vaccinated, along with key demographic information showing race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated.

The dashboard also shows information by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 524, which is four fewer than Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Monday.

St. Charles Health System reported 45 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, five of whom were in the ICU, two on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Also, the latest Oregon Department of Corrections data shows 137 active COVID-19 cases at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution near Madras, and 33 staff members who have reported positive tests.

Cases and deaths:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (10), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (6), Grant (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (63), Jefferson (20), Josephine (4), Klamath (23), Lake (2), Lane (85), Lincoln (6), Linn (32), Malheur (17), Marion (161), Morrow (4), Multnomah (258), Polk (34), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (49), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (153), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (41).

Oregon’s 1,348th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,349th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,350th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions. It's Crook County's seventh reported COVID-19 death of the pandemic.

Oregon’s 1,351st COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 21 at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,352nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,353rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 18 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,354th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,355th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,356th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,357th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,358th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,359th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,360th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,361st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,362nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,363rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 13 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,364th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,365th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 18 at Trios Health. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,366th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,367th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,368th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 5. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,369th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 18. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,370th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,371st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8. Location of death and gender are being confirmed. This person had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,372nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8. Location of death and gender are being confirmed. This person had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,373rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 14 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,374th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 16. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,375th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,376th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,377th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,378th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,379th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,380th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on Dec. 12 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,381st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,382nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:

Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA's Safe + Strong website.

Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it — not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.