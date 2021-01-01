Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, including Jefferson County’s 18th
Woman, 70, died Wednesday at St. Charles Bend; Deschutes County reports 108 cases, but lab reports delayed due to error
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, including Jefferson County's 18th death, raising the state’s death toll to 1,490, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
A 70-year-old Jefferson County woman tested positive on Christmas Eve and died Wednesday at St. Charles Bend, the agency reported, adding that she had underlying conditions.
OHA also reported 1,446 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 115,339 cases.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.
On Friday, OHA recorded 5,717 doses of vaccine, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 44,415. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 3,385 doses administered Thursday, as well as 2,332 administered on prior days that had not been recorded. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 466, 22 fewer than Thursday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three more than Thursday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (27), Columbia (6), Coos (13), Crook (9), Curry (8), Deschutes (108), Douglas (39), Harney (3), Hood River (12), Jackson (50), Jefferson (15), Josephine (41), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (88), Lincoln (10), Linn (39), Malheur (17), Marion (205), Morrow (10), Multnomah (265), Polk (21), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Washington (220), and Yamhill (38).
NOTE: Due to a laboratory reporting error, OHA received a large volume of Electronic Laboratory Results (ELRs) dating from June through December. As a result, daily ELR totals are significantly higher today than usual; however, percent positivity remains stable.
Additionally, Willamette Manor Assisted Living in Lebanon has an active outbreak, with two cases. We mistakenly reported three instead of two cases in our weekly outbreak report. OHA regrets the error.
Oregon’s 1,478th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,479th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,480th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 26. She had underlying conditions. Location of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,481st COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 30. Presence of underlying conditions and location of death are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,482nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,483rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,484th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had no known underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,485th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 29 at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,486th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 30 at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,487th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,488th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,489th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,490th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 19. Presence of underlying conditions and location of death are being confirmed.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|483
|5
|Benton
|1369
|11
|Clackamas
|10143
|112
|Clatsop
|580
|3
|Columbia
|843
|15
|Coos
|769
|10
|Crook
|457
|7
|Curry
|286
|3
|Deschutes
|4082
|22
|Douglas
|1426
|39
|Gilliam
|37
|1
|Grant
|170
|1
|Harney
|137
|2
|Hood River
|827
|16
|Jackson
|5933
|72
|Jefferson
|1439
|18
|Josephine
|1233
|22
|Klamath
|1911
|18
|Lake
|200
|4
|Lane
|7015
|93
|Lincoln
|891
|17
|Linn
|2686
|32
|Malheur
|2910
|50
|Marion
|14128
|213
|Morrow
|825
|8
|Multnomah
|25556
|393
|Polk
|1998
|30
|Sherman
|31
|0
|Tillamook
|313
|0
|Umatilla
|5697
|57
|Union
|982
|14
|Wallowa
|77
|3
|Wasco
|917
|22
|Washington
|16290
|142
|Wheeler
|17
|1
|Yamhill
|2681
|34
|Total
|115,339
|1,490
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 12/31
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|34
|6
|40
|15.0%
|Benton
|430
|26
|456
|5.7%
|Clackamas
|2449
|153
|2602
|5.9%
|Clatsop
|191
|17
|208
|8.2%
|Columbia
|185
|10
|195
|5.1%
|Coos
|155
|26
|181
|14.4%
|Crook
|163
|20
|183
|10.9%
|Curry
|99
|7
|106
|6.6%
|Deschutes
|5085
|394
|5479
|7.2%
|Douglas
|294
|21
|315
|6.7%
|Gilliam
|8
|0
|8
|0.0%
|Grant
|12
|0
|12
|0.0%
|Harney
|13
|1
|14
|7.1%
|Hood River
|88
|17
|105
|16.2%
|Jackson
|798
|82
|880
|9.3%
|Jefferson
|173
|14
|187
|7.5%
|Josephine
|251
|41
|292
|14.0%
|Klamath
|290
|34
|324
|10.5%
|Lake
|12
|2
|14
|14.3%
|Lane
|2038
|94
|2132
|4.4%
|Lincoln
|151
|19
|170
|11.2%
|Linn
|954
|76
|1030
|7.4%
|Malheur
|67
|18
|85
|21.2%
|Marion
|2469
|371
|2840
|13.1%
|Morrow
|79
|9
|88
|10.2%
|Multnomah
|7372
|389
|7761
|5.0%
|Polk
|830
|92
|922
|10.0%
|Sherman
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|41
|2
|43
|4.7%
|Umatilla
|560
|89
|649
|13.7%
|Union
|34
|1
|35
|2.9%
|Wallowa
|15
|0
|15
|0.0%
|Wasco
|769
|22
|791
|2.8%
|Washington
|4076
|262
|4338
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|948
|48
|996
|4.8%
|Statewide
|31,148
|2,363
|33,511
|7.1%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|5490
|1399
|6889
|20.3%
|Benton
|72931
|2228
|75159
|3.0%
|Clackamas
|267429
|14807
|282236
|5.2%
|Clatsop
|20970
|1030
|22000
|4.7%
|Columbia
|25033
|1132
|26165
|4.3%
|Coos
|22027
|890
|22917
|3.9%
|Crook
|9292
|700
|9992
|7.0%
|Curry
|5576
|231
|5807
|4.0%
|Deschutes
|100069
|6044
|106113
|5.7%
|Douglas
|38541
|1258
|39799
|3.2%
|Gilliam
|689
|24
|713
|3.4%
|Grant
|2603
|162
|2765
|5.9%
|Harney
|2085
|153
|2238
|6.8%
|Hood River
|19208
|1058
|20266
|5.2%
|Jackson
|121039
|7454
|128493
|5.8%
|Jefferson
|11402
|1349
|12751
|10.6%
|Josephine
|31269
|1202
|32471
|3.7%
|Klamath
|28753
|2070
|30823
|6.7%
|Lake
|1603
|247
|1850
|13.4%
|Lane
|233135
|7352
|240487
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|27946
|1821
|29767
|6.1%
|Linn
|76027
|5199
|81226
|6.4%
|Malheur
|14178
|4267
|18445
|23.1%
|Marion
|200142
|20434
|220576
|9.3%
|Morrow
|4369
|976
|5345
|18.3%
|Multnomah
|609583
|36598
|646181
|5.7%
|Polk
|40191
|2621
|42812
|6.1%
|Sherman
|905
|40
|945
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|8890
|285
|9175
|3.1%
|Umatilla
|39759
|6101
|45860
|13.3%
|Union
|7513
|789
|8302
|9.5%
|Wallowa
|1539
|51
|1590
|3.2%
|Wasco
|19377
|1031
|20408
|5.1%
|Washington
|383829
|23805
|407634
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|268
|16
|284
|5.6%
|Yamhill
|73882
|3815
|77697
|4.9%
|Statewide
|2,527,542
|158,639
|2,686,181
|5.9%
