Oregon reports 39 more COVID-19 related deaths, one from Jefferson County; 5,143 new cases

Weekly report shows sharp drop in cases, rise in hospitalizations; deaths more than double

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 39 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, one from Jefferson County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,163, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 5,143 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 643,973.

COVID-19 weekly cases sharply drop, hospitalizations, deaths increase

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, showed a marked decline in weekly cases, but higher hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 43,606 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 30 – a 22% decline from last week, and the lowest weekly total in four weeks.

There were 739 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 13.9% increase over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths more than doubled to 147 for the week.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped by 14%. Test positivity declined slightly from 24.5% to 22.6%. There were 249,556 tests administered.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 310 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19 related deaths in this week’s Outbreak Report. That’s up from 273 last week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,104, which is nine fewer than Tuesday. There are 193 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 15 more than Tuesday.

There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (8% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,151 (6% availability).

2/2/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 50(8%) 19 (6%) 4(5%) 11(12%) 4(7%) 0(0%) 3(7%) 9(35%) Adult non-ICU beds available 257(6%) 46(2%) 6(1%) 66 (12%) 38(9%) 11(23%) 49 (11%) 41(34%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 76 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, eight of whom were in the ICU, seven on ventilator. Five of the seven ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 52 of the 76 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 10,436 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Tuesday. Of that total, 963 were initial doses, 992 were second doses and 3,322 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,036 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,355 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,057,860 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 212,622 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,663,603 doses of Moderna and 265,393 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 3,130,307 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,829,796 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (197), Clackamas (332), Clatsop (37), Columbia (52), Coos (93), Crook (64), Curry (19), Deschutes (305), Douglas (143), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (22), Hood River (24), Jackson (389), Jefferson (29), Josephine (125), Klamath (83), Lake (16), Lane (449), Lincoln (98), Linn (289), Malheur (15), Marion (561), Morrow (11), Multnomah (628), Polk (144), Sherman (2), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (114), Union (43), Wallowa (12), Wasco (30), Washington (511), Yamhill (238).

