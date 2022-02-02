Skip to Content
Police activity shuts U.S. Highway 26 between Madras and Warm Springs

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies block Highway 26 near Pelton Dam Road during police activity
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies block Highway 26 near Pelton Dam Road during police activity

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A stretch of U.S. Highway 26 between Madras and Warm Springs was closed Wednesday morning due to law enforcement activity, authorities said.

The closure occurred before 9 a.m. near milepost 111, at Pelton Dam Road, and extended between Warm Springs and Columbia Drive to the south, Jefferson County dispatchers said in a text alert.

Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said in a Facebook post that the highway was closed between Warm Springs at the Deschutes River and Madras at the top of the grade “for a law enforcement matter,” with no detour available. He said he will advise when the matter is resolved.

