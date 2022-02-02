Police activity shuts U.S. Highway 26 between Madras and Warm Springs

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A stretch of U.S. Highway 26 between Madras and Warm Springs was closed Wednesday morning due to law enforcement activity, authorities said.

The closure occurred before 9 a.m. near milepost 111, at Pelton Dam Road, and extended between Warm Springs and Columbia Drive to the south, Jefferson County dispatchers said in a text alert.

Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said in a Facebook post that the highway was closed between Warm Springs at the Deschutes River and Madras at the top of the grade “for a law enforcement matter,” with no detour available. He said he will advise when the matter is resolved.