Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said.

The Big Canyon Fire (Incident 775) was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive and by 6 p.m. had prompted a Level 2 “Get Set” alert for all of Three Rivers. The state's wildfire dashboard on our Fire Alert page said it had grown to about 10 acres by 6:40 p.m.

“Evacuation Warning. Significant Risk,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office advised on Facebook. “Pack your vehicle and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.”

Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue crews were working to stop the blaze.

Cove Palisades State Park reportedly was offering to take in evacuees.

We’ll have more information as available.