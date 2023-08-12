‘Billions’ and the agony of final seasons

Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Whenever I am reading a really good book, I find myself in a bit of a quandary.

On one hand, I am greatly enjoying said book and often am excited to see how it ends. Yet on the other hand, I feel a sense of sadness that the story will come to a conclusion and thus, the good time will be over.

It’s very similar to how I feel when a television show I am enjoying enters its final season.

Here’s what I mean.

Something to sip on…

Remember when “Succession” ended and I suggested “Billions” as an alternative to binge if you were missing the Roy family?

Well, now “Billions” is ending too, with its seventh and final season.

Like “Succession,” the series hinges on wealthy people behaving badly, with Damian Lewis as hedge fund king Bobby Axelrod who is locked in battle with US attorney Chuck Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti. The drama is about to come to a head and devoted viewers are not going to feel good about it all ending – myself included.

That’s because we get so emotionally invested in our favorite shows that sometimes the characters start to feel like family, friends… or enemies.

I wish I had a dollar for every time someone complains to me, “What am I supposed to watch now?” as if there aren’t practically a billion bits of other content out there to consume (see what I did there?).

And while streaming means you have access to episodes anytime you want, there’s something about the anticipation of new episodes that can’t be replicated with a rewatch.

“Billions” debuts the last season on Showtime and Paramount+ on Sunday.

One thing to talk about…

Wayne Brady’s announcement this week that he is pansexual begs the question as to why celebrities are still sharing about their sexuality.

In this day and age, when the LGBTQ+ community feels like it is under attack with everything from sweeping restrictive legislation to literal attacks and sometimes even murder, celebrities being open can help the public be more accepting.

For Brady, he has said that going public with his sexuality is a part of his mental health journey.

“I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency,” Brady posted on Instagram. “In doing my work, I’ve come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the Igbtq+ family.”

According to GLAAD, someone who is pansexual is “a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic and/or emotional attractions to those of any or all genders.”

Congratulations to Brady for living his truth.

You should listen to…

Jon Batiste is a good time.

If you have ever seen the Grammy-winning musical artist perform even virtually, you know that it’s almost impossible not to groove to his tunes.

Batiste told “CBS Mornings” his new album, “World Music Radio,” is unlike anything he’s done before.

“It goes all across the spectrum of music and culture and really makes connections to joy, makes connections to lineage and really connects people to ultimately their own humanity and others,” he said.

Just what we all need right now. The new album drops Friday.

Can’t wait to watch…

Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” not only moves outside the building, but also welcomes a legendary performer who has come to play.

Meryl Streep is guest starring on the show which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as a group of New York neighbors who are obsessed with true crime, so naturally find themselves embroiled in them.

This series is so well done and Streep joining in the fun has heightened the excitement for the new season. The first two episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

Heads up that I will be on vacation next week so there will be no newsletter. Here’s hoping you have either gotten or will get a break yourself.

