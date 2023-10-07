Beyoncé and Taylor Swift understand the power of concert films

Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There is more than enough room at the top for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

In a move that should shock no one, this is the second consecutive newsletter to address Swift or a Swift-adjacent phenomenon in entertainment, but today we’re talking about another queen, too.

While I know the inclination is to pit two of the world’s biggest stars against each other – especially when they are women – I opt out of such games because it’s disrespectful to their individual talents and accomplishments.

Let’s celebrate them both as artists and businesswomen.

Something to sip on…

Check me off as someone who will watch a concert film even if I’ve attended the show IRL.

Both Beyoncé and Swift have had powerhouse tours this year – like, move the needle on local and national economies (not to mention the Richter scale) powerful.

So it should come as no surprise that the pair are keeping the vibes (and the cash) going with concert films.

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert film hits theaters on October 13 – which caused the shuttling of every other film initially planned to come out on that date – and her die-hard fans known as the Swifties are treating it like Christmas and the Super Bowl (which Swift’s maybe-boyfriend Travis Kelce played in this year) all rolled into one.

Likewise, Beyoncé has announced that “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is coming to theaters December 1 and her fans, referred to as the Bey Hive, are no less excited to grab some popcorn and get their groove on at the movies.

Some of their supporters may not be old enough to remember when concert films and music documentaries were more common and taken so seriously that even the godfather of cinema, Martin Scorsese, directed one. Released in 1978, Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz” was an intimate look at the rock group The Band.

Additionally, this isn’t either music superstar’s first time at the rodeo with a concert doc. Swift had a concert film about her “Reputation Tour” in 2018, and “The Beyoncé Experience Live” was shown in almost 100 theaters across the country for one day to celebrate the DVD release in 2007.

Bey and Tay have also each released major streaming projects about their music before – “Miss Americana,” “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” for Swift, and “Homecoming” for Beyoncé. Queen Bey also showed her range with the visual albums for “Lemonade” and “Black is King.”

Their latest projects feel like a natural progression, which movie theater owners couldn’t be more excited about.

One thing to talk about…

Issa Rae already wears multiple hats, so she might as well throw another one on.

The actress, writer, producer and entrepreneur has been named creative director for the 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF), as announced this week by the event company behind the festival, Nice Crowd.

“Rae, who has been an outspoken advocate for under-represented creators in Hollywood, will work closely with ABFF co-founders and producers, Nicole and Jeff Friday, in programming the festival lineup, and will help bring awareness to the Festival’s mission of showcasing Black talent and discovering new voices,” the announcement stated.

It wasn’t that long ago that Rae was one of those “new voices” herself, having catapulted from YouTube with “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” to Hollywood stardom with “Insecure.” It’s good to see her continue to achieve new heights.

The 28th annual ABFF will be held June 12-16, 2024 in Miami Beach.

You should listen to…

Drake sounds like he is ready to make amends.

His dance album last year, “Honestly, Nevermind,” didn’t go over well with some of his audience. Now the expectations have been heightened for his new record.

“For All the Dogs” is Drake’s eighth studio album and while promoting his concurrent book of poetry, “Titles Ruin Everything,” he had a message for the haters.

“I made an album to go with the book,” a note on his book’s site reads. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

The new album debuted Friday.

Can’t wait to watch…

Before there was Lionel Messi, there was David Beckham.

The legendary soccer star has opened up about his life – covering his career, marriage and fatherhood – for a limited docuseries. In it, he talks everything from that controversial 1998 World Cup semi-final red card and the devastating aftermath to rumors of infidelity in his 24-year marriage to Victoria Beckham.

Directed by Fisher Stevens, “Beckham,” a four-episode docuseries, showcases the man both on and off the pitch.

It’s streaming on Netflix.

