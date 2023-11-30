4 reasons why the Tesla Cybertruck already lost its advantage

(CNN) — The first production Tesla Cybertruck is expected to be delivered today – finally – four years after it was first unveiled. But the bare-metal pickup is rolling into a much tougher competitive environment than when CEO Elon Musk first introduced it in 2019.

Looking like a close relative of a high-end kitchen appliance, the Cybertruck looked like nothing else on the road at that time, and it still doesn’t. Standing out was exactly the point of its weird, angular all-metal look: Musk hoped to make a statement with something that wasn’t just another big truck.

But the Cybertruck’s capabilities, such as power and range, don’t exactly stand out. The market has shifted over the past four years during Tesla’s development and delays. That means, under its shiny skin, Tesla’s fancy new pickup is now far more ordinary even before the first one rolls into a customer’s driveway.

Behind the competition

Electric motors can provide a lot of towing and hauling power and the simple size of a truck allows for lots of batteries and long range. Tesla isn’t the only automaker to realize that potential.

Since that original debut almost exactly four years ago to the day, Ford began selling the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and Rivian R1T pickups have become fairly common sights on American roads. More recently, General Motors started production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV electric pickup. Stellantis’s Ram 1500 Rev electric truck will also go into production in late 2024.

This isn’t the competition-free environment it was back then, and the Cybertruck’s capabilities don’t seem as remarkable as they did four years ago. Many of these other trucks have capabilities that come close, and in some cases may even exceed, Tesla’s.

Difficult to produce

Musk has also talked, repeatedly, about how difficult the Cybertruck is to manufacture, given its radical design.

The truck is made from unpainted stainless steel, a material not generally used for vehicles, because the durability of the material that Musk has touted makes it difficult to build with, and difficult to repair. The sort of giant stamping machines typically used in auto factories to quickly bend metal into shape tend to struggle with metal as strong as stainless steel.

It also has a unibody design rather than having a separate body and chassis as most large pickups do. Unibody construction is more typical of crossover SUVs and small, light pickups like the Ford Maverick. Generally, automakers use body-on-frame designs for heavy duty trucks because of the strength and flexibility it provides when pulling heavy loads.

“There will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertuck and in making the Cybertruck cash flow positive,” Musk said in a recent investor call.

A pricey new entry

While Tesla hasn’t yet announced the price of the Cybertruck, it might not start at the relatively low $40,000 that had originally been promised. The $40,000 price was for a simple rear-wheel-drive truck but, in documents filed with federal regulators, that configuration wasn’t mentioned. That indicates that Tesla doesn’t intend to produce that version in, at least, the first year. More expensive all-wheel-drive models with two electric motors could be priced closer to the $50,000 cost of the cheapest Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck.

In terms of price, alone, the Cybertruck is entering an electric vehicle market crowded with vehicles at that same price range. It’s not just pickups, but SUVs, too. It’s a factor that is already depressing sales of some electric vehicles, particularly in the luxury market, as automakers have flooded that price range as they try to start up their electric manufacturing operations.

Slight advantages are fading fast

One advantage the Cybertruck could have is its overall size. The Cybertruck is less than 19 feet long, according to Tesla, which is slightly shorter than other full-size trucks. But Tesla claims its cargo bed, at over six feet long, is a bit longer than average.

But, for that overall short body length, the Cybertruck could sacrifice front storage. It doesn’t have a long hood like other pickups, including electric ones from Ford and GM. That could mean the Tesla has less “frunk” – or front trunk – space. Ample functional front space has been a big selling point for the Ford truck, in particular.

The truck’s wedge shape – the sides of the cargo bed meet truck’s roof – could also hinder access to the bed from the sides. Pickup users often reach in over the sides to load unload items close behind the cab.

The Cybertruck’s payload capacity, the weight it can carry in its cargo bed, is also slightly higher than competitors currently in production. Tesla has said the Cybertruck will be able to carry up to 3,500 pounds in its bed but Tesla dealership signs posted on various social media sites have given a maximum payload of 2,500 pounds. It’s unclear which is the correct number, if the 2,500 pound figure only applies to the first trucks that will be built or if those signs are fake or somehow wrong. Tesla, which generally does not respond to journalist questions, did not answer questions about this.

The Ford F-150 Lightning can carry as much as 2,200 pounds. Again, though, the Ram 1500 Rev will be able to carry up to 2,700 pounds, possibly more than the Cybertruck.

In terms of its towing and hauling power, the Cybertruck has slight advantages over its competitors. The truck reportedly has a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds. That matches the towing capability of other electric trucks but it’s less than Stellantis has said that the Ram 1500 Rev will be able to tow. That truck is claimed to provide up to 14,000 pounds of towing, the same figure Tesla originally claimed at the Cybertruck’s unveiling.

