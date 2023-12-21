Opinion: What’s with all the changes at ‘Jeopardy!’?

(CNN) — Editor’s Note: Bill Carter covered the media business for more than 25 years at The New York Times. He has also been a contributor to CNN, and the author of four books about television, including “The Late Shift.” He was the Emmy-nominated writer of the HBO film adaptation of that book. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

This week brought revolutionary changes to one of television’s most cherished shows: “Jeopardy!” got a new logo.

It also got some earthshaking new touches in its opening sequence, like shots of the crew holding up cue cards (à la “Saturday Night Live”) and writers seen hashing out those challenging answers, for which contestants need, you know, the right questions.

But the really big new deal for “Jeopardy!” is the introduction of something called “The Second Chance Tournament,” which brings back notable contestants who actually did not win. No, it is not being called “The Tournament of Non-Champions,” nor “Here Come the Losers.”

Add in the recent dismissal of Mayim Bialik as part-time host, extending a controversy over the successor to the legendary Alex Trebek, and for some “Jeopardy!” traditionalists, all this change at once has been a bit head-spinning.

A website called “Cinema Blend” captured some fan reservations, best summed up in a posted video, which said: “A new logo and flashy new opening title sequence might contradict what loyal fans have come to expect from the show and diminish that warm, nostalgic feel.”

In game shows, as in much of life, you mess with “warm, nostalgic feel” at your own risk! (i.e.: You better not try to eliminate that exclamation point!)

Cards on the table: I have always been pretty good at “Jeopardy!”

I put this down to two factors: a weird capability to recall obscure and pointless facts (Shakespeare’s longest and shortest plays: Question below—no cheating!) and a fondness for games.

I am clearly not alone. “Jeopardy!” is among the most enduring television shows of all time, with a place so entrenched in American culture its “Final Jeopardy!” jingle is routinely brought out by anyone urging a companion in the throes of prolonged hesitancy to get to the point. “Dah-Dah-Dah, Daddah-Dah-Dah-Dah.”

“Jeopardy!” began a month after the Beatles were on the “Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964. A daytime series originally, it lasted 11 years on NBC, hosted by Art Fleming. (He also hosted a brief comeback series in 1978). Then, after an interregnum of six years, the show returned as a syndicated series in 1984, hosted by the much beloved Trebek (Canadian game show hosts for $200, Alex.)

I never attempted to be on the show myself, but one of my lunch-table mates at the New York Times, Richard Perez-Pena, was a multiple champion. We would occasionally blurt out useless information to our table companions. (Candidate who lost to Calvin Coolidge in 1924: Who is John W. Davis?)

All of this is meant to certify that I have frequently watched “Jeopardy!” and enjoyed it, especially when I have felt I would have won the game. (Easy to say without that buzzer in your hand.) But I would never call myself a fanatic about the show, though that designation is not rare.

Viewers love their “Jeopardy!” Many make an every-evening habit of it, often over dinner. One famed endearing story was how in the last years of Carl Reiner’s life, his great pal Mel Brooks drove over each night to Carl’s house on Rodeo Drive to sit in front of the TV with dinner on tray tables and try to question “Jeopardy!” answers.

In recent years, despite upheaval caused by Covid-19 restrictions, (no audience to applaud for no reason when “Daily Double” slots pop up), and the passing of Trebek, who was celebrated for his unmatched skill in reading clues and charming but never cloying interactions with contestants, followed by a ham-handed succession plan, ardent fans of the quiz show have persevered in their devotion.

Not always happily, however. Mike Richards, a producer in charge of finding Trebek’s successor, set fan tongues wagging when he led a round-robin of guest-host tryouts (Mehmet Oz? Aaron Rodgers?) but wound up eliminating them all and picking himself. He lasted nine days before the revelation of sexist comments on a podcast. He apologized for the remarks, which nevertheless led to his quick exit.

The decision to go with Bialik as host along with Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!” contestant royalty, settled things down, more or less. The anointing of Jennings as solo front-person for the show likely will help to reinforce that “warm, nostalgic feel.”

Given the recent disruptions, it may be unsurprising that fans feel a bit uneasy about changes to things like the logo and comebacks for impressive non-winners.

But it’s not as though “Jeopardy!” has gone through six decades without substantial changes. After all, they used to put the dollar amounts on cardboard cards and pull them up manually. The big board has changed technologically numerous times (along with the inflation of prize money) and there have been numerous changes in the set.

Many of the changes have been made in pursuit of keeping the show viable among younger viewers. And that’s worked. Game shows are traditionally associated with older viewers. “Jeopardy!” has managed to recruit a substantial following of younger fans.

One reason has been its embrace of new ideas like tournaments for champions, celebrities and high schoolers. Perhaps the most crucial innovation was eliminating the 5-wins-and-you-retire rule in 2003. That allowed for the elevation of mass winners into celebrities in their own right — including luminaries such as Jennings, who still holds the title for consecutive wins with 74.

At bottom, the draw is still the game, which is as fundamental as it gets: Answer question, get dough.

The show’s new executive producer, Michael Davies, who once gave up a lucrative ABC executive job to run a new game called “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” is among the most innovative leaders to ever work in the game show genre. The “Second Chance Tournament” was his idea. He will undoubtedly have more changes to come.

Brace yourselves, “Jeopardy!” fans! OK. The question is: What are Hamlet and A Comedy of Errors?

Don’t worry if you missed it: you can still qualify for the “Second Chance tournament”!

