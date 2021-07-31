Honolulu Fire crews discover body after extinguishing minibus fire in Waianae

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Fire Department crews discovered a body after extinguishing a minibus fire in Waianae on Friday night.

According to HFD officials, firefighters on scene found a minibus fully engulfed in smoke and flames on 86-556 Hakalina Road at 11:52 p.m.

Fire crews discovered a single body “burnt beyond recognition.”

The fire was brought under control at 12:03 a.m. and extinguished shortly after.

