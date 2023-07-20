As Omaha-area school districts work to address educator shortage, teachers share reasons for hope

By Joey Safchik

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Weeks ahead of the new school year, Metro districts are hard at work filling educator openings.

Education leaders in the state said long-term solutions start by encouraging young Nebraskans to see teaching as a viable career and making sure it is financially worthwhile.

Amy is getting used to her new identity — Ms. Lopez Hernandez — while reading thank you notes from her last day of student teaching ahead of her first year with a Spanish classroom of her own. It’s been a long time coming.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Lopez Hernandez said.

But Lopez Hernandez — the first in her family to earn her bachelor’s degree — is a bright light, in a field quickly becoming synonymous with “staff shortage.”

As the state education association and teaching colleges study up on solutions to recruit and retain, KETV NewsWatch 7 did some digging.

“Making sure that our educators are taken care of so that they are not burning out,” Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said.

As of this week, Westside Community Schools and Gretna Public Schools have zero open full-time teacher positions, Bellevue Public Schools and Millard Public Schools both have six, Ralston Public Schools has three and Elkhorn Public Schools has two.

But no answer yet from the state’s largest school district — Omaha Public Schools — which expects to have numbers in early August. Papillion La Vista Community Schools also did not respond.

“Even an elementary teacher in some cases, which in the state of Nebraska was pretty much unheard of,” Dr. Guy Trainin, professor, UNL College of Education, said.

The greater need, heading back to school, seems to be for paraprofessionals, or classroom aides, and other school support staff.

Millard needs 70 paraprofessionals, Westside 35, and Bellevue is looking for some 29 education assistants.

Since the start of July, OPS has posted an additional 25 para jobs.

The districts said this is “prime time” to fill these positions

“Educating the next generation is great. But if you can keep the people you have, that’s your No. 1 priority,” Trainin said.

But it’s not the shortages, or even fear of difficult behaviors that gives Lopez Hernandez the jitters.

“It’s failing my students. I just I want to be able to support them in every way that I can. I want to make sure that they’re learning the most that they can while they’re with me,” Lopez Hernandez said.

Faith Johnson, a decade into her teaching career, offered her own words of wisdom.

“You are the stability in quite a few of these children’s lives each and every day. So that is definitely something I would say that keeps me going from time to time,” Johnson said.

Salary, for new and seasoned teachers, is major.

According to the National Education Association, Nebraska ranks 47th in the nation for starting pay.

That’s the most recent report, but the state might be on the up and up with several districts raising their base pay over the last year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.