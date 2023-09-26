High schoolers return World War II dog tag to family

By Austin Pollack

VERSAILLES, Kentucky (WLEX) — Two juniors at Woodford County High School have given a family a lost memento.

The two were recently helping clean up debris at Huntertown Community Interpretive Park. They were focused on an area where Fred Jackson used to live. While removing debris, they found a World War II dog tag engraved with the name Fred Jackson.

“I loved my father,” said Ron Jackson, Fred’s son. “I love what he did for us as children. And the way he taught us how to be men. And work ethics.”

Fred’s sister, Geraldine Jackson Berry, lived at the property not far from where the dog tag was found. She had lived there for about 17 years. She, along with other family members on hand to receive the dog tag, are beyond thankful to have a piece of their family history returned.

Sioux Finney has helped lead the project to preserve the area and park. She says there is so much history in the area, especially with the people who lived out there, that she felt the need to preserve it.

“When I started to learn about the stories of the people and meet some of the former residents and as a historian, this is worth preserving,” Finney said.

The family thanked the students and Finney for keeping this watchful eye and returning this memento.

