The West’s historic drought in 3 maps

By John Keefe, Rachel Ramirez and Angela Fritz, CNN

Weeks of monsoon rains have led to drought relief for parts of the Southwest, particularly in Arizona and New Mexico. The rain combined with cooler than normal temperatures improved drought conditions markedly in August.

Yet seven states remain entirely in drought as of Thursday — California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Montana, and North Dakota — and more than 94 percent of the region is in some level of drought.

Against the backdrop of climate change-fueled drought, nearly 100 large wildfires burning in the US have charred more than 2.5 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Scientists say the multi-year drought is a clear sign of how the climate crisis is affecting not only the weather, but water supply, food production and electricity generation.

Current drought

Areas of extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst designations, were cut in half in Arizona this week compared to last — from 33% down to 16%. Just last month, more than half of the state was mired in exceptional drought, which has now dwindled to less than 1%.

New Mexico has also seen significant improvement in drought conditions with extreme or exceptional drought shrinking by half since mid-July.

Conditions are still dire, however, for California, Oregon and Washington, where drought remains historically severe. Nearly 90% of the state of California is in extreme or exceptional drought.

As the planet warms, drought and extreme heat will also fuel deadly wildfires. Multiple studies have linked rising carbon dioxide emissions and high temperatures to increased acreage of burning across the West, particularly in California.

Rainfall outlook

The West experienced extremely low rain and snowfall over the past year, compounded by drastically high temperatures. Less rain and increasing heat waves have led directly to drought conditions and water shortages.

Heavy rains in parts of Arizona, Idaho, Montana, and Utah helped stave off any expansion of drought areas this week.

“It is possible that conditions may continue to improve in some locations after this week’s rainfall, though it is currently unknown how beneficial this week’s rains were in locations that were quite dry previously,” according to the US Drought Monitor.

As climate change accelerates and winter temperatures increase, snowfall will decrease. High-elevation snowpack serves as a natural reservoir that eases drought, storing water through the winter months and slowly releasing it through the spring melting season.

Stream and river flow

Streamflow, a measure of how much water is carried by rivers and streams, is another significant indicator of drought and its impact.

As drought conditions have worsened in 2021, hundreds of stream and river locations are experiencing below-average flow. More than 50 percent of the western monitoring stations reported lighter-than-usual flows. Fishing restrictions have also been put in place on many rivers in Montana due to low flows and warm waters.

Changes in streamflow affect the water supply for our own municipal use, crop irrigation and power generation.

