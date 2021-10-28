The West’s historic drought in 3 maps

By John Keefe, Rachel Ramirez and Angela Fritz, CNN

After months of unrelenting drought, precipitation — in the form of a series of potent Pacific storms fed by an atmospheric river — fell across vast swaths of the West, slightly improving historic dry conditions, particularly in California and the Pacific Northwest.

While some of the drought and fire conditions may have been alleviated, it was not enough to replenish reservoirs and the long-term impacts of drought persist.

More than 92 percent of the West is still in drought, according to the US Drought Monitor, with five states entirely in drought conditions: California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, and Montana. Experts say La Niña conditions could exacerbate the drought, particularly in the Southwest.

Scientists say the West’s historic, multi-year drought is a clear sign of how the climate crisis is affecting not only the weather, but water supply, food production and electricity generation.

Drought map

California drought remains significant, with the entire state under drought conditions. Still, the recent rains have lowered the area of the state in the highest two categories to their lowest points since June 1.

The areas in the highest classifications of drought shrank across the West overall. Areas under extreme and exceptional drought decreased by 5%, a drop that spans roughly over 30,000 square miles. Although more than 50% of the West is still under the highest two categories of drought, this area is now the smallest it has been since the beginning of June.

The drought has strained water resources. The US Bureau of Reclamation said in September that there’s a 3% chance Lake Powell, a major reservoir on the Colorado River, could drop below the minimum level needed to allow the lake’s Glen Canyon Dam to generate hydroelectricity next year. In 2023, the chance of a shutdown grows to 34%, according to the bureau’s projection.

There is also a 66% chance that Lake Mead could drop below the critical threshold of 1,025 feet above sea level in 2025, the bureau said. If water levels stay below that critical threshold, it would trigger deep water cuts, potentially affecting millions of people in California, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.

The bureau in August declared a water shortage on the Colorado River for the first time, triggering mandatory water consumption cuts for states in the Southwest beginning in 2022.

Still, more rain is needed to fill reservoirs. “The rain was not enough to replenish significantly low reservoirs,” the Drought Monitor said, noting that Lake Oroville in California only rose from 22% to 27% over the past week.

As the planet warms, drought and extreme heat will also fuel deadly wildfires. Multiple studies have linked rising carbon dioxide emissions and high temperatures to increased acreage of burning across the West, particularly in California.

Rainfall outlook

The West experienced extremely low rain and snowfall over the past year, compounded by drastically high temperatures. Less rain and increasing heat waves have led directly to drought conditions and water shortages.

But the beginning of the wet season brought up to 10 inches of precipitation over the past week, which “fell across the West from the coast to the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges,” the US Drought Monitor said.

Though the rain certainly helped alleviate the short-term drought situation, the amount of rain fell too quickly to achieve the full benefit and significantly improve the long term drought. “So much rain falling so quickly likely mostly ran off and had little chance to soak into the soil,” the drought summary said, noting that groundwater and reservoir levels “still indicated very dry long-term drought conditions in the West and northern Plains.”

As climate change accelerates and winter temperatures increase, snowfall will decrease. High-elevation snowpack serves as a natural reservoir that eases drought, storing water through the winter months and slowly releasing it through the spring melting season.

Stream and river flow

Streamflow, a measure of how much water is carried by rivers and streams, is another significant indicator of drought and its impact.

As drought conditions have worsened in 2021, hundreds of stream and river locations are experiencing below-average flow. Fishing restrictions have also been put in place on many rivers in Montana due to low flows and warm waters.

But as the wet season begins, streamflows in the West are improving, according to the Drought Monitor.

The recent precipitation improved short-term conditions, especially in the West, with soil moisture, streamflow, and 1-month to 6-month Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI) indicators sliding into the wet categories.”

Changes in streamflow affect the water supply for municipal use such as drinking and bathing, crop irrigation and power generation.

CNN’s Brandon Miller contributed to this report.