Area near Little Rock, Arkansas hit by ‘large, extremely dangerous’ tornado

A tornado emergency was declared Monday night by the National Weather Service office in Little Rock, Arkansas, for a confirmed large and destructive tornado.

“A large, extremely dangerous, and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet at 8:34 p.m. CT. “To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!”

The weather service said the tornado was reported by an observer at the air force base.

At 8:19 p.m. CT, the weather service reported the tornado was located over Olmstead, or near Little Rock Air Force Base, moving east at 35 mph. Olmstead is about 15 miles north of downtown Little Rock.

The tornado warning was to expire at 8:45 CT. Another tornado warning went into effect for the towns northwestern Prairie County and northern Lonoke County in central Arkansas; it was to expire at 9:30 p.m. CT.

The warning said there was “radar indicated rotation” and the storm was also producing golf ball-sized hail.

“Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night,” the weather service warned. “Do not wait to see or hear the tornado.”

