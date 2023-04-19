‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado rolls through Cole, Oklahoma

By Robert Shackelford and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado has been observed over Cole, Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado has rolled through southeastern Cleveland and west-central McClain counties in the central portion of the state.

Although this tornado is moving through largely rural areas, it’s expected to leave behind a trail of heavy damage.

Elsewhere, a tornado watch has been issued until 11 p.m. CT for western Iowa, southeastern Nebraska, northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The prediction center warned that “severe thunderstorms with the potential for very large hail, a risk for a couple of tornadoes, and severe gusts will be possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night across parts of the central states.”

The tornado tore down power lines and apparently pulled roofs off structures near Cole, a town of more 600 people, video shows. Fewer than 5,000 homes and businesses were without power, according to the tracking site PowerOutage.us.

“Severe thunderstorms continue to move northeast into Osage, Pawnee, Creek, and Okfuskee counties this evening. These storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds, with a limited tornado potential, along west of Hwy 75,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

On Thursday, the severe storms threat shifts to the east to include eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southeastern Oklahoma, southeastern Missouri and much of Arkansas.

