COCC seeks budget committee members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is currently seeking individuals interested in serving on its board of directors budget committee. The deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The budget committee consists of the seven elected COCC board members and seven appointed citizens representing the district’s geographic zones. Budget committee members are board-appointed for three-year terms.

The committee meets two to three times per year and recommends an annual operating budget to the board of directors. Budget committee meetings currently scheduled for 2020: April 8 and May 13.

The current vacancy represents Zone 4/5, which consists of most of the city of Bend, excluding five precincts in the north and northwest of the city. Precincts included are 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 25, 26, 27, 32, 33, 34, 44, 46 and 47. To see a map of the precincts, visit cocc.edu, search COCC board zones, then click on Bend region director zones and look at the area for Zone 4/5.

Interested parties should send a cover letter and resume to: COCC Board of Directors, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend, Oregon 97703 or e-mail rparadis@cocc.edu. Please include voter precinct in your letter. Applications must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 4.

For more information, contact Ron Paradis, executive director of College Relations, at 541-383-7599.