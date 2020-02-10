Bend seeks volunteers for Accessibility Advisory Committee

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is seeking applications for volunteers for the city's Accessibility Advisory Committee (COBAAC). The committee’s purpose is to assist and advise the city in making its programs, services, activities and facilities accessible to Bend’s citizens.

Committee members shall have demonstrated interest, experience and commitment to issues pertaining to accessibility. Attendance for a monthly meeting on the fourth Thursday is a minimum time requirement. Members appointed to a three-year term by the city manager. Applicants must be residents of the city of Bend.

Please fill out an application online, a link is below, or pick one up at City Hall, 2nd Floor Administration Office. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

For questions on serving and becoming a COBAAC Member, please contact: the Accessibility program at 541-693-2198 or email accessibility@bendoregon.gov.

For more information regarding the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee and becoming a volunteer member, visit the website at: City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee. Apply for the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee online at Advisory Committee Application.