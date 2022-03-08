C.O. women making strides: A spotlight, in recognition of International Women’s Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In recognition of International Women’s Day, Central Oregon organizations are highlighting the strides and achievements made by women.

On all fronts, women have been paving ways to success, demonstrated by Central Oregon groups like the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County, which discusses and supports various political issues, Connect W designed to create a strong networking platform for women, and nonprofits like Saving Grace, dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors navigate through their challenging experiences.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with women who have made a positive impact in the Central Oregon community.

Her report will be on KTVZ at Five.