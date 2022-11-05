Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that bring a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather.

The tradition was born in 1947 from an article in a church magazine that pointed to South Carolina farmers who decided each family would donate the yield from one acre to the Lord's work. In Powell Butte, it began as a fundraiser for a church building, raising nearly $6,000 that first year.

One of the most famous of many visitors to the event was in 1959, when John F. Kennedy and wife Jackie wer on hand before his successful 1960 bid for the White House.

This year, as always, the morning started off with the essentials, a warm cup of coffee, along with race registration -- and plenty of tasty pies for sale. Visitors are also enjoying a concert, a big barbecue lunch and a country auction. You also can't forget about the 19th annual 10K run/5K walk.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with families to see how they're enjoying the day. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.