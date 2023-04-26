Redmond food truck receives donations, free labor from other trucks in town after supplies are stolen

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kook'i, a bakery truck that sits in the Doghouse Brew Yard food truck lot, recently had thousands of dollars worth of supplies used to help run their business stolen out of their truck while parked at the Best Buy parking lot in Bend.

Heather Ward, along with her husband Aaron, were ins the electronics store on Monday, April 17th when their truck was broken into. A laptop and a Square register kit, among other things, were taken while the couple said they were in the store for less than five than 5 minutes.

After posting on Facebook what had happened, the operators of several other food trucks in the Redmond area reached out to Heather, in hopes of helping her get some business items back and the things needed to remain operational.

Thanks to that community support among business competitors, Kook'i was able, through donations, to replace almost everything that was stolen that night.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with the owners of the food truck, along with other trucks that donated supplies and labor in a show of community support. He's also speaking with Bend police about how prevalent such thefts are, and what can be done to prevent or minimize the risk.

