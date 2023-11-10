$2,000 worth of gift cards to be given to Central Oregon veterans, in celebration of Thanksgiving

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach will be providing local veterans $2,000 in gift cards for the upcoming holiday.

Larry Moyer of the OVMA's High Desert Chapter says the holidays are especially hard for veterans. They hope to provide support and joy with their gift card deliveries. Another $2,000 worth of gift cards will be given out around Christmastime.

Isabella Warren is speaking Friday with both organizations to learn about their efforts in helping veterans during the holidays. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.